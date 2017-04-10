All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Delicious Fake Blamanche With Tinned Fruit Makes a Divine Treat

    Yum Yum.

    10/04/2017 15:51 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Fake blamanche with tinned fruit

    Prep Time: 0 min

    Cooking time: put in fridge until set

    Ingredients:

    1 pack of jelly

    1 tin of condensed milk

    1 tin of fruit of your choice

    Instructions:

    1. Mix your jelly according to the instructions on the packet.

    2. Add a tin of condensed milk and mix well

    3. Pour into moulds and put in fringe until set

    4. Serve with tinned fruit of your choice.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video