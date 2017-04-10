DJ Zinhle's Boyfriend Appearing In Court Today On Accounts Of Fraud

Brendan Naidoo, entrepreneurial boyfriend of DJ Zinhle, faces seven charges of fraud and is expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Spokesperson for the Sandton Police Station, Constable David Mothapo said Naidoo was arrested on Friday after two people reported cases to the station.

"There were three other cases reported last year in August. On March 31, another case was opened against him. Since the arrest, four more people have come out to lay charges against Naidoo," said Mothapo.

Mothapo said Naidoo remains in police custody pending a decision by the court.

Naidoo and Zinhle got together in 2016 after Zinhle's break up from her ex and baby daddy, AKA.

Naidoo was introduced to DJ Zinhle's followers as "Bond". She began posting pictures with him in 2016, hiding his face. They went public with their relationship shortly after.