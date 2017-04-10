Edward Zuma In Brawl Over Branch Chairmanship

President Jacob Zuma's son, Edward, and a competitor came to blows this weekend when they competed for the position of branch chairperson of the ANC's Msholozi branch in the KwaNxamalala village in Nkandla.

According to Independent Online (IOL), Zuma's bid came to a dramatic halt when the meeting erupted in a brawl between his supporters and those supporting Doctor Bengu, also running for the position.

IOL quoted an ANC member who attended, who said that the fight was started when Zuma tried to raise an objection because one of his supporters did not appear on the voters' roll. Zuma was reportedly prevented from raising his objection by the supporters of his rival who drowned him out with chants.

Zuma's supporters reportedly then sang derogatory songs about Bhengu's supporters, and the fight broke out. Police were called to restore order to the meeting, and no injuries were reported.

The branch only deploys one member to national elective conferences but, according to IOL, if elected, that member would likely be Zuma.