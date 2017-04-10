Egypt Church Bombing Sees At Least 21 Killed At Coptic Christian Palm In Tanta

At least 13 people have been killed and 25 wounded in a bombing of a church north of Cairo, an Egyptian official said.

The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers, the reported.

The state-run MENA news agency said 35 were wounded in the attack.

CBC showed footage from inside the church, where a large number of people gathered around what appeared to be lifeless, bloody bodies covered with papers.

Christians make up around 10 percent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.

