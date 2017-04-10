Here is What Lorna Maseko Would Cook for Her Family This Easter

Clueless about what to feed your family this Easter?

Celebrity Lorna Maseko is here to help. The businesswoman and TV personality recently launched her new cooking show 'The Hostess with Lorna Maseko' on SABC 3.

The 34-year-old said she believes that Easter holidays are about family.

"I think hot cross buns are such an Easter thing and very popular at this time of the year. You could try and use them for your bread and butter pudding instead of normal bread. This will make your dish more exciting. Add some chocolate in there which is very delicious," Maseko said.

She said the idea of feasting on dishes with family excites her.

"I love a beautiful roast lamb, a whole fish. You have to cater for everyone because other people don't eat meat so you have to cater to that. Include roast vegetables," she said.

Maseko's show airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm.

"The show will include things that I love and that I'm busy with in my space. There are many do's and dont's in hosting events that I will share to help viewers host the perfect event.

Maseko, who owns a franchise restaurant in Johannesburg, also presented MasterChef South Africa in 2015 as well as Top Chef in 2016.