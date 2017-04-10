The Story Behind Joe Mafela's Astounding Tombstone

For Lebohang Khitsane, a tombstone is much more than a slab of marble. It's a work of art.

His company Bautang Memorial Tombstones is at the cutting edge of tombstone design and innovation, from being the first to incorporate QR codes to using braille writing.

The company has created tombstones for celebrities such as Vuyo Mbuli, John 'Shoes' Moshoeu, and most recently for TV legend Joe Mafela. Mafela's tombstone -- which features a living room complete with a plasma TV, table and couch -- represents the uniquely South African take that Khitsane brings to the industry.