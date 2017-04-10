All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    The Story Behind Joe Mafela's Astounding Tombstone

    Lebohang Khitsane, CEO of Bataung Memorial Tombstones, wants to "shock the world" with his fantastical design for the TV legend's tombstone.

    10/04/2017 14:46 SAST | Updated 6 minutes ago

    For Lebohang Khitsane, a tombstone is much more than a slab of marble. It's a work of art.

    His company Bautang Memorial Tombstones is at the cutting edge of tombstone design and innovation, from being the first to incorporate QR codes to using braille writing.

    The company has created tombstones for celebrities such as Vuyo Mbuli, John 'Shoes' Moshoeu, and most recently for TV legend Joe Mafela. Mafela's tombstone -- which features a living room complete with a plasma TV, table and couch -- represents the uniquely South African take that Khitsane brings to the industry.

    MORE: Joe Mafela Original_Video Video