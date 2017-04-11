10 Absolutely Gorgeous Photos From Lucknow's First Pride Parade

Seat of the legendary Nawabs and renowned for its refinement, Lucknow on Sunday saw one of the most colourful walks in its history as over 300 people participated in the city's first ever pride parade.

From rainbows, to glitter, to cheeky messages proclaiming, "I'm a queer Muslim, babes, get over it," the 1.5 kilometre walk sent out a strong statement, more so in the context of Yogi Adityanath's recent elevation as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the new regime's unleashing of so-called anti-Romeo squads.

Darvesh Singh Yadvendra, the organiser of the event, told the news portal Scroll.in that the event had been organised to celebrate diversity of gender and sexuality, and to protest against harassment and discrimination.

Ashok Row Kavi, chairman of the Mumbai-based Humsafar Trust told the Times of India:

"Lucknow was the epicentre of gay culture in the Gangetic plain which was evident in even its literature such as Umrao Jan Ada and was suppressed by the British. We are only keeping the tradition alive though the modern Indian political class is ashamed of it."

Here are some colourful snapshots from the event: