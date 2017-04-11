K Naomi Is Teaching Women Self-Defence For Free And We're Here For It

K.Naomi during the South African Boxing Awards at the Durban International Convention Centre (DICC) on January 27, 2017 in Durban.

Model and TV personality Keitumetse Naomi Noinyane is taking safety and empowerment for women into her own hands. K Naomi, as she is known to her fans, is offering free self-defence lessons to women across Johannesburg.

Noinyane said violence was meted out on women at an alarming rate.

"Almost every week there is news reports about incidents such as rape, abuse and mistreatment of women. It is important that every woman is educated and is mindful of ways to prevent and protect themselves. There is definitely a need for self-defence classes if our purpose is to protect our women," said Noinyane.

In March, the country was left reeling following reports that women were raped and robbed by a gang of men driving around in a white Quantum. They targeted victims were commuting between Soweto and Roodepoort.

Noinyane said she was passionate about empowering fellow women.

"I've always had a passion to empower people and now I've focused mainly on females because I am one too, so I care about our wellbeing. I've always been inspired by great women who are constantly doing great things and this was an opportunity for me to extend a hand and also put in work and be part of the change we want to see. There's so much power that can evolve when women unite and I'd like to be there when we all realise that," Noinyane told The Huffington Post South Africa.

Classes were scheduled to take place over 30 days between April and May in Johannesburg.

Noinyane said one rape incident is one too many.

"We need to empower women to be able to stand up and protect themselves," she said.

