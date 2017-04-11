Malema: The ANC Is Taking Advantage Of Ordinary People Not Understanding Junk Status

Opposition leaders gathered in Tshwane on Monday blasted the ANC for minimising the impact of SA's junk status downgrade on ordinary people.

According to the Sunday Times, Black Business Council president Danisa Baloyi sent messages to a WhatsApp group called the Black Economic Empowerment Foundation saying "most South Africans are born in junk status and wouldn't be bothered".

The report said the group included two of President Jacob Zuma's children, SAA's Dudu Myeni and Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the theory that people born into junk status shouldn't be bothered by a downgrade was inaccurate. "It makes borrowing more expensive and that makes bread more expensive," he said.

Malema said junk status didn't just affect white people, but white people are more likely to be educated so would understand the impact. "It has everyting to do with ordinary people, it will affect them directly. It has got nothing to do with race."



A panel including representatives from the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, Congress of the People and others addressed media ahead of their 'National Day of Action 'campaign due to take place on 12 April in Tshwane.