Try This 10-Minute Mango Crème Brulee

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Mango Brulee
Prep time: 10 min
250ml full cream yoghurt
1-2 ripe mangoes (depending on size)
20ml treacle sugar
125ml blueberries
Ingredients :
1. Slice sides of mango and cut squares into flesh side. Remove the mango flesh and place in a bowl.
2. Build desert by placing mango first into desert bowl, then add a few blueberries to taste, cover fruit with yoghurt and top off with a few spoonfuls of treacle sugar. Store in fridge.