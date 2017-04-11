All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Try This 10-Minute Mango Crème Brulee

    Dessert has never been easier.

    11/04/2017 08:18 SAST | Updated 13 minutes ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Mango Brulee

    Prep time: 10 min

    250ml full cream yoghurt

    1-2 ripe mangoes (depending on size)

    20ml treacle sugar

    125ml blueberries

    Ingredients :

    1. Slice sides of mango and cut squares into flesh side. Remove the mango flesh and place in a bowl.

    2. Build desert by placing mango first into desert bowl, then add a few blueberries to taste, cover fruit with yoghurt and top off with a few spoonfuls of treacle sugar. Store in fridge.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video