DJ Zinhle's Fraud-Accused Boyfriend Remains In Custody Following Court Appearance

DJ Zinhle's boyfriend Brendon Naidoo will remain in custody following his appearance in the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court, Gauteng police said.

He appeared in court on Monday. He would be back in the dock next Tuesday for a formal bail application, Constable David Mathapo said.

"There were two cases of fraud against him last year, so the court revoked his bail on Monday," Mathapo said.

Naidoo was arrested on Saturday and faces five fraud charges.

He allegedly ran a foreign exchange trading scheme in which people invested millions.

The Citizen reported on Sunday that the cases went back to at least 2014. One businessman said he transferred R3m into his account. The businessman told the Sunday World that he recruited other people, many of them retired teachers, to give their money to the boyfriend, thinking he was helping them.

He apparently convinced his alleged victims to hand him their money by showing them pictures of himself next to an expensive Audi R8 and his bank statements.