Live: The Anti-Zuma Protest Is En Route To The Union Buildings

Demonstrators take part in a protest calling for the removal of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma, in Pretoria, South Africa April 7, 2017. REUTERS/James Oatway

This guy is having the time of his life with #EFF supporters. Dancing to the song, "Zupta must fall." #NationalDayofAction @News24 pic.twitter.com/AMkNDuDQ8T — Iavan Pijoos (@Iavan13) April 12, 2017

The call for Zuma to fall could not have come on a more unfortunate day for the President: his birthday. And not only is it his birthday, but Zuma shares his special day with Pravin Gordhan. Huffington Post SA editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee writes that while the two share a birthday, they could not be further apart on the political divide.

This supporter took the call for Zuma to fall a step further. (Wait for the remix.)

The Freedom Front Plus has warned that while it does not oppose the march, opposition parties should ensure that the impact of the action is not lost by overdoing it.

FF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald said:

"Protest actions that arise spontaneously from the public also carries more weight since the ANC will downplay any action coming from political parties as mere political point scoring. Spontaneous action from the public will also not be so easy to dismiss as insignificant and the government will have to take notice of the problem. In this regard, the FF Plus also call on church and spiritual leaders to give guidance where the moral decay in the ANC must be addressed strongly.

"The FF Plus participated in the march of SaveSA last Friday in solidarity with the citizens of the country, and will also participate in the action planned by SaveSA on 18 April when the motion of no confidence against pres Zuma will be debated in parliament.

"The FF Plus will definitely support the motion of no confidence."

Numbers are growing at Church Square in Pretoria ahead of the march. Hundreds of supporters from the EFF and the DA have arrived, along with several other opposition parties. The UDM's Bantu Holomisa told Huffington Post SA that he would be satisfied with 5000 supporters today, but the police are preparing for up to 10 000.

Numbers growing in #ChurchSquare for #NationalDayofAction #OppositionPartiesMarch

The #Tshwane CBD is buzzing! @EFFSouthAfrica @Our_DA pic.twitter.com/XP05Z1mYOq

— Graham Egan (@gregan87) April 12, 2017

Despite the wet weather, thousands of supporters are gathering at Church Square in Pretoria, preparing to march to the Union Buildings.

Those involved in the protests include the DA, EFF, ACDP, IFP and UDM. Late on Tuesday, Azapo announced it would join the action.

Arrangements were made for EFF supporters who relied on buses to get to and from the march.

No amount of rain will stop us. @Our_DA ouchea in full force #NationalDayofAction pic.twitter.com/Yt7Jk4Mplm — Nkele Molapo (@CallMeNkele) April 12, 2017

Thousands are expected to descend on Church Square in Pretoria on Wednesday in an effort to put pressure on Zuma to resign.

Final Preparatory Meeting for the #NationalDayofAction underway in Tshwane. Tomorrow is the day tht will echo the voice of the people of SA! pic.twitter.com/9jF35ZD1Ym — EFF Official Account (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 11, 2017

