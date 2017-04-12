Ngoako Ramatlhodi Resigns as MP And Says This Moment In SA Is 'A Lesson And A Blessing' At The Same Time

On Wednesday, former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi announced his resignation as an MP, joining the long line of former ministers axed in the Cabinet reshuffle to resign.

The ANC on Wednesday confirmed Ramatlhodi's resignation, which is effective from March 31, the day President Jacob Zuma announced his Cabinet reshuffle.

His is the fourth resignation after former transport minister Dipuo Peters, former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas resigned, after losing their jobs as ministers as part of Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle.

Following the reshuffle, Ramatlhodi said the manner in which President Jacob Zuma changed his Cabinet was a wake-up call to all South Africans.

Ramatlhodi was among those who publicly came out to say he had declined a social engagement with the Gupta family shortly after Zuma appointed him to his previous job as mineral resources minister, before being removed and replaced by one of Zuma's allies, Mosebenzi Zwane.

Last week, Ramatlhodi told City Press that he considered his removal with others a blessing in disguise because "at least the public now knows what we are dealing with".

"I think it's a moment that had to come at some point. It's a lesson for this country and also a blessing at the same time, in many ways.

"You saw the spots of the leopard last night," he told the City Press on the day after the news broke that Zuma was making changes to the executive.

He said he leaves with a clear conscience and has appealed to South Africans to rise up and not despair.