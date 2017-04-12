No Plan B In Place For Bus Strike If A Deal Is Not Reached

The Department of Transport says it has no "plan B" in place to assist thousands of commuters who will be left stranded today, Wednesday, as a massive bus strike gets underway. The nationwide strike will reportedly affect both long and short distance commuters.
According to The Times, bus companies affected include: Putco, Mgqibelo, Mayibuye, Buscor, Golden Arrow, Megabus, Mega Express, Bojanala, Gauteng Coaches, Greyhound, PAL Bus, Phola Coaches, ReaVaya, Great North Transport, Autopax, Atamelang, Ipeleng and Itereleng.
Gautrain buses will also be affected.
Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi appealed to bus associations and unions to reach an "amicable" solution soon, according to the paper. He called on resolve the strike as a matter of urgency.
He said that "millions and millions" of people would be affected "and we do not have a plan B in case there is no solution".
"If drivers ground buses we are going to be in trouble. Taxis, trains and planes are not going to take the space that would have been left open by buses," he reportedly said.