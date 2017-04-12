All Sections
    • NEWS

    Report: SABC May Scrap 90% Local Content Policy

    The rule has "undermined the entire business" says new board member.

    12/04/2017 15:32 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Gallo Images
    Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng brought in the 90% rule.

    The SABC's new interim board wants to get rid of the 90% local content rule which has been blamed for adding to the state broadcaster's financial woes, according to a report in The Post:

    The new SABC board is taking action to scrap the widely ridiculed 90:10 decision on content after it had "undermined the entire business" of the public broadcaster. A meeting was expected to take place by time of publication yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon.

    Citing board member Krish Naidoo, The Post report said if the board agreed the broadcaster would most likely revert to its previous 60% local content quota.

    The SABC had only recently confirmed that Hlaudi Motsoeneng's policy of 90% local music and 80% local television programmes will remain in place.

    A report compiled by Parliament's ad hoc committee into SABC, which includes a recommendation that President Jacob Zuma seriously consider firing Communications Minister Faith Muthambi, was adopted in the National Assembly in March.

    William Bird, a director at lobby group Media Monitoring Africa, told Fin24 that broadcasting between 80-90% local content could cost the SABC further financial losses in future.

    Its results for the 2015/16 financial year showed a R411-million net loss.

    Bird told Fin24:

    "This is the second year and the losses are increasing, albeit slowly. What we don't know yet is the impact of the 90% local content regulations.

    "It's dependent on what the real impact of the 90% is going to be and where they're going to get the money from to produce all this extra local content."

