Steak And Egg -- It's Not Just A Banting Favourite

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see this made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Steak, egg and potatoes recipe

Prep Time: 10 min

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

T-bone steak

Eggs

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil

Ina Paarman Olive and rosemary spice

Baby Potatoes

Tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Marinate the steak in balsamic vinegar and olive oil for about an hour. Use the amount you would like; as long as the steak has a good coating this should be fine.

2. Pre-boil baby potatoes and cut them into thin slices. Place in a ovenproof dish, sprinkle some olive oil and Ina Paarman's spice over, roast in the oven till nice and crispy.

3. Fry the steak in a griddle pan, for about 1 to 2 minutes on each side, but if you need it more cooked, fry it for longer. Pour some of the vinegar and oil mix over it while you are cooking it.

4. Once you are happy with the steak, take it off and leave it in a plate to breath/settle. Fry the tomatoes in the same pan, this will soak up all the nice juices from the steak.

5. Make your egg, and dish up!