Bus Strike Leaves Commuters Stranded Over Easter Weekend

Thousands of bus passengers could be left stranded this Easter weekend if the bus strike is not resolved soon.

According to The Times on Thursday, bus companies all over the country are affected, including Greyhound, Translux and City to City. KwaZulu-Natal secretary for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), Mbuso Ngubane told The Times that no buses would leave the Durban terminal this weekend.

"There is no bus that is moving out of Durban Station bus terminal. It is unfortunate we're embarking on a strike on the eve of a busy long weekend," Ngubane told The Times.

According to the paper, bus drivers want a 12% pay hike, and unions have been locked in negotiations since January.

Ngubane said drivers are expected to work for 16 hour shifts at a time, engendering their lives and those of their passengers, and they were required to park their buses during off peak time without being paid during that time.