Finger Lickin' Chicken Wings You Can Make At Home

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Sticky chicken wings recipe

Prep time: 10 min

Cooking time: 30 minutes

200°C

Ingredients:

¼ cup tomato sauce

1/3 cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

2 t Worcestershire sauce

2 t smoked paprika

12 chicken wings, cut in half at joint

Instructions:

1. Whisk tomato, barbecue and Worcestershire sauce together. Add sugar, salt and pepper to taste in a jug.

2. Place the wings in a large, shallow dish. Pour over marinade and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate, turning occasionally, for at least 2 hours.

3. Preheat oven to 200°C. Line baking trays with foil. Place chicken in a single layer on the tray and roast for about 30 minutes, until crisp and golden.

4. Serve with potato wedges or chips.