Motion Of No Confidence In Zuma To Be Delayed

The motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma might now only be held in May, after it was postponed at the request of opposition parties.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa had suggested 25 April as the new date. Parliament said on Wednesday that the programming committee would reschedule the motion after the constituency period.

Parliament's second term starts on May 2.

Political parties were due to debate a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, 18 April.

The UDM, Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance, however, asked for the postponement after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday allowed the UDM direct access to argue its case that MPs be allowed to vote in the motion by secret ballot.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen said it would have been disrespectful for the motion to continue while the Constitutional Court process was ongoing.

The court gave parties wishing to oppose the UDM's application for a secret ballot until midday on Thursday to file papers, and the UDM until 4pm next Wednesday to file its reply.

