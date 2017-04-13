This is Yolisa Matakata, The New Acting Hawks Head

Yolisa Matakata, former Deputy Lieutenant-General of the Hawks, has been appointed as the acting Hawks head.

On Thursday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula explained why he withdrew Berning Ntlemeza's application to appeal the High Court's ruling on his appointment as the boss of the priority crimes unit.

Matakata worked in crime intelligence for 15 years and was appointed head of the same division in the Western Cape in 2008.

News24 reported in 2015, when she was appointed national deputy of the unit, that "Matakata enlisted in the South African Police Service in 1995 and has held several crucial positions since".

Matakata in 2010 was appointed the provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape. He has been appointed as the new deputy national head.

In 2015, she was appointed the national deputy head of the Hawks.