Potato wedge and cheese frittata recipe

Prep Time: 10 min

Baking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

20 ml sunflower oil

3 potatoes, scrubbed and cut into wedges

1 onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

8 large eggs, lightly beaten

125ml grated Cheddar cheese

½ t Cyan pepper

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Add the potato wedges and fry for about 5 minutes on each side until almost tender. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Add the onion and garlic and fry until soft. Return the potatoes to the pan. Mix the Cyan pepper with the egg. Pour the egg over the potatoes and cook over a medium heat until almost set. Sprinkle with cheese and continue to cook under a hot grill until golden.

3. Slice and serve with a simple salad.