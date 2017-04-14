All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    All Flavour And No Fuss Frittata

    This rich potato and cheese frittata will be sure to hit the spot.

    14/04/2017 10:18 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Potato wedge and cheese frittata recipe

    Ingredients: 7

    Prep Time: 10 min

    Baking time: 25 minutes

    Ingredients:

    20 ml sunflower oil

    3 potatoes, scrubbed and cut into wedges

    1 onion, sliced

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    8 large eggs, lightly beaten

    125ml grated Cheddar cheese

    ½ t Cyan pepper

    Instructions:

    1. Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan. Add the potato wedges and fry for about 5 minutes on each side until almost tender. Remove from the pan and set aside.

    2. Add the onion and garlic and fry until soft. Return the potatoes to the pan. Mix the Cyan pepper with the egg. Pour the egg over the potatoes and cook over a medium heat until almost set. Sprinkle with cheese and continue to cook under a hot grill until golden.

    3. Slice and serve with a simple salad.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video