    • LIFESTYLE

    Brilliant Broccoli Soup

    A soup that's good for the soul.

    14/04/2017 09:59 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Broccoli soup recipe

    Ingredients: 4

    Prep Time: 10 min

    Baking time: 45 minutes

    Ingredients:

    500g broccoli, cut into large pieces

    2 potatoes, peeled and cut into large pieces

    1 red onion, peeled and quartered

    200 ml pouring cream

    Instructions:

    1. Save a handful of the florets and put the rest in a large saucepan with the potatoes and onion. Add 1.75 litres of cold water, season with one or two teaspoons of salt and bring to the boil. Skim the surface if necessary. Lower the heat slightly and simmer uncovered for about 45 minutes.

    2. Add the other handful of florets 10 min before the end of this time.

    3. Puree all this with a blender until it is smooth, if you find it too thick you can add some hot water.

    4. Pour in half of the cream and heat through.

    5. Serve immediately, pour more cream on each serving, grind some black pepper on and enjoy.

