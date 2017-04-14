Brilliant Broccoli Soup

Broccoli soup recipe

Ingredients: 4

Prep Time: 10 min

Baking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

500g broccoli, cut into large pieces

2 potatoes, peeled and cut into large pieces

1 red onion, peeled and quartered

200 ml pouring cream

Instructions:

1. Save a handful of the florets and put the rest in a large saucepan with the potatoes and onion. Add 1.75 litres of cold water, season with one or two teaspoons of salt and bring to the boil. Skim the surface if necessary. Lower the heat slightly and simmer uncovered for about 45 minutes.

2. Add the other handful of florets 10 min before the end of this time.

3. Puree all this with a blender until it is smooth, if you find it too thick you can add some hot water.

4. Pour in half of the cream and heat through.

5. Serve immediately, pour more cream on each serving, grind some black pepper on and enjoy.