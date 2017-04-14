Caramelised banana puff tart recipe

Prep Time: 10 min

Baking time: 20 minutes

Oven temp: 200°C

Ingredients:

3 bananas

375g ready made puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

3 tablespoons unrefined brown sugar

300 ml whipping cream (optional)

Instructions:

1. Slice the bananas in half horizontally.

2. Roll the pastry into a 20cm square and cut the pastry into quarters. Place on a baking pan and score a 1cm border around the edge of each pastry square.

3. Arrange the bananas, cut-side up, on the pastry inside the border, then brush the border with the beaten egg.

4. Sprinkle the top of the bananas with the sugar and place in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

5. Serve with whipping cream or cinnamon sugar, or ice cream.