Caramelised banana puff tart recipe
Prep Time: 10 min
Baking time: 20 minutes
Oven temp: 200°C
Ingredients:
3 bananas
375g ready made puff pastry
1 egg, beaten
3 tablespoons unrefined brown sugar
300 ml whipping cream (optional)
Instructions:
1. Slice the bananas in half horizontally.
2. Roll the pastry into a 20cm square and cut the pastry into quarters. Place on a baking pan and score a 1cm border around the edge of each pastry square.
3. Arrange the bananas, cut-side up, on the pastry inside the border, then brush the border with the beaten egg.
4. Sprinkle the top of the bananas with the sugar and place in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.
5. Serve with whipping cream or cinnamon sugar, or ice cream.