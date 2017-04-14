All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    Unbelievable Caramelised Banana Puff Tart

    A five-ingredient tart that is dangerously easy to make.

    14/04/2017 09:49 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Caramelised banana puff tart recipe

    Prep Time: 10 min

    Baking time: 20 minutes

    Oven temp: 200°C

    Ingredients:

    3 bananas

    375g ready made puff pastry

    1 egg, beaten

    3 tablespoons unrefined brown sugar

    300 ml whipping cream (optional)

    Instructions:

    1. Slice the bananas in half horizontally.

    2. Roll the pastry into a 20cm square and cut the pastry into quarters. Place on a baking pan and score a 1cm border around the edge of each pastry square.

    3. Arrange the bananas, cut-side up, on the pastry inside the border, then brush the border with the beaten egg.

    4. Sprinkle the top of the bananas with the sugar and place in a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

    5. Serve with whipping cream or cinnamon sugar, or ice cream.

