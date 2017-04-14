All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Zakes Bantwini And Nandi Madida Dancing To Celebrate His 'Number 1' Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

    Or maybe the best thing you see ever.

    14/04/2017 13:45 SAST | Updated 56 minutes ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

    Zakes Bantwini's new single "My No. 1" hit the number one spot on iTunes. And what better way to celebrate than with his Number One?

    The pair posted a video on Instagram on Friday of the two of them dancing on a random street -- and it's so damn cute!

    The two appear to be in a parking lot where they show each other their moves, laughing and kidding around with each other.

    They're having so much fun, and it seems as though Zakes is starting a challenge by asking people to dance with their Number Ones with the hashtags in the caption. Hint hint...

    Also side note, can we just talk about how amazing her post-Shaka bod looks? I mean seriously, the child is less than six months old, and Madida is fit.

