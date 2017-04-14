Zakes Bantwini And Nandi Madida Dancing To Celebrate His 'Number 1' Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Zakes Bantwini's new single "My No. 1" hit the number one spot on iTunes. And what better way to celebrate than with his Number One?
The pair posted a video on Instagram on Friday of the two of them dancing on a random street -- and it's so damn cute!
The two appear to be in a parking lot where they show each other their moves, laughing and kidding around with each other.
They're having so much fun, and it seems as though Zakes is starting a challenge by asking people to dance with their Number Ones with the hashtags in the caption. Hint hint...
Also side note, can we just talk about how amazing her post-Shaka bod looks? I mean seriously, the child is less than six months old, and Madida is fit.