19 Shows You Can Easily Binge-Watch Over The Long Weekend

A long weekend is the perfect excuse to order 15 pizzas, close every curtain in your house and not leave the couch for DAYS. Sure, you could "go outside" and "do something valuable with your time," but that sounds exhausting and dangerous.

So before you switch your phone to Do Not Disturb, here are some suggestions for deliciously bingeable TV shows you can easily get through in a long weekend! Happy watching!

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley star in "Big Little Lies".

"Big Little Lies"

With a triple A-list cast featuring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern and based on the Australian novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, "Big Little Lies" has taken the world by storm. Three mothers of first-graders are living their best glamorous lives, until gossip leads to murder and suddenly everyone has secrets to hide.

See it on: iTunes or Google Play.

"Imposters"

When Ezra Bloom's perfect marriage turns out to be the work of a team of con artists who take him for every penny, Ezra's life falls apart. That is, until he's given the opportunity to track down the woman who broke his heart and stole his cash. "Imposters" is unbelievable and unpredictable fun, and will probably make you want to become a con artist. Plus, Uma Thurman gives the cameo of the year partway through the season.

See it on Stan.

"Riverdale"

Archie Andrews got a makeover and a six-pack in The CW's latest teen drama "Riverdale". All your favourite characters from the "Archie" comics are back in this camp melodrama that's like a mash-up of "The O.C." with "Twin Peaks". Also, did we mention Archie's abs?

See it on Netflix.

"13 Reasons Why"

After her suicide, Hannah Baker's high school mourns her death but for some the grieving process is harder than others. Things become even more difficult when her friend Clay receives a box of tapes Hannah recorded before her suicide, giving clues to the events leading up to her death.

See it on Netflix.

"Master of None"

Aziz Ansari is one of the greatest comedic minds, so it's no surprise his comedy series "Master of None" is one of the best new additions to Netflix. Ansari stars as Dev, a 30-year-old actor in New York who and his experiences getting a big break, having a serious relationship and dealing with his parents.

See it on Netflix.

"Preacher"

Jesse Custer is a small-town preacher in Texas who comes into contact with a mystical force that gives him the ability to command other people to obey his command. But with great power comes great responsibility, plus it comes with a whole lot of people chasing you down trying to quite literally suck that power right back out of you.

See it on Stan.

Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy star as Moira and Alexis Rose in "Schitt's Creek".

"Schitt's Creek"

The Rose family are very wealthy, or at least... they were. But when all their wealth is taken from them, the Roses have to adjust to a brave new world with the one thing they have left: a small town they purchased as a joke named Schitt's Creek. The series is a co-creation of Eugene Levy and his son Dan who actually star as father and son in the series.

See it on Netflix.

"The Circus"

If you haven't gone crazy from the last few months of politics, good news! "The Circus" is a brilliant documentary series that, in the first season, followed the 2016 presidential race and in the second, the Donald Trump's administration.

See it on Stan.

"Fleabag"

A brilliantly funny series that follows a woman trying to get through modern life in London, trying to navigate the struggles of grief, sex and love all with pointed sense of humour.

See it on Amazon Prime Video.

"American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson"

King of TV Ryan Murphy moved away from the horror genre of "Scream Queens" and "American Horror Story" with his latest offering. "American Crime Story" is an anthology series that focuses on true crimes, the first focus being the case of OJ Simpson. The series won nine Emmys and two Golden Globes so... you know, it's pretty great.

See it on Netflix.

"The Crown"

It's impossible to watch more than one episode of "The Crown" without walking around your house speaking in the poshest English accent, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. A biographical drama based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, "The Crown" is the most expensive drama produced by Netflix, costing AT LEAST £100 million. But it isn't all flash and no substance, the cast is incredible with Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth, Vanessa Kirby in a star-making role as Princess Margaret and John Lithgow as Winston Churchill.

See it on Netflix.

"The Magicians"

Imagine if Harry Potter and the "Narnia" books were drunk, unruly and totally sexed-up, you'll have something close to "The Magicians". Based on the novel of the same name by Lev Grossman, "The Magicians" is a series that follows Quentin who, feeling out of place his whole life, suddenly finds out that not only is he a magician, but the fantasy world from his favourite childrens books might not be such a fantasy after all.

See it on Foxtel Play.

"Z: The Beginning of Everything"

Christina Ricci is stunning in this fictionalised look at the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald. "The Beginning of Everything" follows Zelda's marraige to an unknown author by the name of F. Scott Fitzgerald, their wild lifestyle and the eventual strains their relationship undergoes.

See it on Amazon Prime.

"Santa Clarita Diet"

It's Drew Barrymore like you've never seen her before: eating human flesh. Barrymore stars as Sheila who along with her husband Joel, played by Timothy Olyphant, work as real estate agents until tragedy strikes turning Sheila into the walking dead. Their perfect suburban lives are turned upside-down when Sheila's thirst for human flesh begins to become a little bit of a problem.

See it on Netflix.

"Atlanta"

Created and starring Donald Glover, "Atlanta" was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of 2016, winning two Golden Globes. The comedy-drama can get quite surreal as it follows Glover's character Earn as he tries to break into the music business.

See it on SBS On Demand.

"Legion"

One of the biggest surprises of the year, "Legion" stars Dan Stevens (yep, the beast from "Beauty and the Beast") as David, a man who lived his entire life believing he had schizophrenia, until he's confronted with the idea that maybe he's actually just an incredibly powerful mutant. The series is set within the X-Men universe, and is a wild ride stylistically and narratively, plus Aubrey Plaza stars in possibly her best role yet -- but to say more would be giving away too much.

See it on Foxtel Play.

"Stranger Things"

If you haven't yet seen "Stranger Things" yet, what have you been doing?! An homage to the works of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter, this throwback sci-fi horror series follows a group of kids as they try and track down their friend who vanished without a trace. And that's just where things begin.

See it on Netflix.

"The Man in the High Castle"

Based on the novel of the same name, "The Man in the High Castle" is set in a dystopian alternate history where the Axis powers won World War II and as a result divided the United States into the Japanese Pacific States and the Greater Nazi Reich.

See it on Amazon Prime Video.

"Billions"

Loosely based on the real events of Preet Bharara and his legal battles with Steve Cohen, "Billions" stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis as two powerful figures in New York locked in a battle of power, politics and high finance.

See it on Stan.

