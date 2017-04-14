Plus-Size Blogger Explains Why We Need More Underwear Selfies

You may not think of underwear selfies as being necessarily empowering. But Jasmine Grimes, a San Francisco-based plus-size blogger, might make you see them in a new, body-positive light. Grimes recently posted a photo of herself in her underwear on Instagram in response to people who, she wrote in an accompanying caption, “discount the importance of a good underwear selfie.”

It’s easy to write off a revealing photo like this one as attention grabbing, but Grimes doesn’t see it that way, especially when the people sharing the photos represent diverse body types. “There’s something magical about a fat girl flaunting her curves unapologetically in clothes that others would say only belongs to a certain body type because it inspires others to do the same, just like an underwear selfie,” she wrote. Grimes elaborated further to Refinery29, explaining that she believes “women post underwear selfies to celebrate their bodies and to inspire other women to try and be as brave.”

There is undoubtedly little representation of diverse body shapes in the media and even in our social media feeds, but it’s people like Grimes who can empower more people to share photos of their own. Grimes, who wrote she used to “scour Instagram for photos of women who had my body type showing it off” because it inspired her to follow suit, stressed the importance of more people doing so. “If a single image can change people’s perceptions, then what do you think a photo of a fat girl in lingerie can do?” she wrote. Preach. Anyone else feel empowered to snap a selfie right about now?