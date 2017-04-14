The first “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer is here, and our prayers have been answered: Luke speaks! But he doesn’t seem very optimistic. Standing inside a remote cave ostensibly near the site where Rey met him at the end of “The Force Awakens,” Luke issues some ominous words about the future of the Jedi population. Also look out for what could be Darth Vader’s demolished helmet, the Millennium Falcon in flight, a shot of General Leia, plenty of Kylo Ren-affiliated destruction and generally stunning cinematography.

Disney premiered the trailer at Friday’s “Star Wars” Celebration, an annual conference that unites the franchise’s fans and creators. Director Rian Johnson introduced the teaser along with a ravishing poster, seen below.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the eighth episode in the series, opens Dec. 15.