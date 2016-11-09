These Are The Least Bloating Alcoholic Drinks. You're Welcome.

Bloating isn't fun. As well as stopping you from enjoying a glass of champagne, it also makes you feel icky and gross. And certainly not festive.

Not ideal, especially since we're approaching silly season -- but it should be known that the champagne and other alcohol you've been over-indulging in lately actually has a bit to with why your tummy feels like a balloon about to pop.

"Alcohol is considered to be an inflammatory substance and therefore it causes inflammation to the gastrointestinal lining of your gut," Robbie Clarke, accredited dietitian and co-founder of TheHealthClinic.com.au told The Huffington Post Australia.

Once the gut is inflamed it can then cause an increase in what's called 'gastro intestinal permeability'.

"This is where a lot of toxins from the alcohol are able to cross the lining of the bowel and into the blood, which shouldn't usually occur," Clarke said.

Basically what's happening is your gut is being constantly irritated, causing the symptoms of bloating, gas and even diarrhea.

Vodka, gin and tequila on the rocks are all good options.

The symptoms are exactly the same as if you were to have a reaction or sensitivity to gluten and Clarke explains that this is not surprising since a lot of alcohol contains wheat -- and sometimes gluten too -- from the yeast used in the fermentation process.

"As a result, this can certainly exacerbate symptoms of bloating, particularly if one is sensitive to begin with," Clarke said.

On top of that, alcoholic drinks are often served with sugary, carbonated mixers which can cause gas, bloating, and discomfort.

So, are certain drinks better than others? Indeed.

"Look for drinks that have been through a distilling process rather than a fermentation process," Clarke said.

Red wine is also a good option.

Gin, vodka and tequila are your friends. But hold the mixers.

"If you can, have them on the rocks -- otherwise carbonated water -- if the gas doesn't irritate you too much," Clarke said.

The other bonus of having a spirit on the rocks? You'll sip it slower, and hopefully a smaller volume of alcohol will be entering your body.

If you're a wine lover, go for red.

"It contains less sugar that white wine and unlike beer, it doesn't contain wheat which may irritate those with a sensitivity to it," Clarke said.

