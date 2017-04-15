All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    We Can't Get Over How Cute Janet Jackson's Son Is

    Adorbs!

    15/04/2017 09:00 SAST | Updated 27 minutes ago
    Getty
    Al Mana and Jackson at a 2015 fashion show.

    Legendary singer and new mom, Janet Jackson has finally released a picture of her adorable three-month old son, Eissa. The tot is Jackson's first and only child with billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, who she filed divorce against recently.

    Jackson captioned the photo "My baby and me after nap time," in a tweet on Saturday morning.

    She surprised fans the world over last year when she announced that she was pregnant at 50.

    It's pretty clear the singer is basking in the role of new mother and fans and fellow celebs couldn't help fawning over the little one on Twitter:

