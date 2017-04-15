We Can't Get Over How Cute Janet Jackson's Son Is

Legendary singer and new mom, Janet Jackson has finally released a picture of her adorable three-month old son, Eissa. The tot is Jackson's first and only child with billionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, who she filed divorce against recently.

Jackson captioned the photo "My baby and me after nap time," in a tweet on Saturday morning.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

She surprised fans the world over last year when she announced that she was pregnant at 50.

It's pretty clear the singer is basking in the role of new mother and fans and fellow celebs couldn't help fawning over the little one on Twitter:

@JanetJackson @imissuaaliyah16 awww he's so handsome and adorable :) Michael and Brandon are both up in heaven like: pic.twitter.com/TrZmBHjSKs — Tia (@TFerrandino) April 15, 2017

@JanetJackson ❤❤❤❤ awww this brought a tear to my eye. He is adorable xxx — Craig (@craggy1814) April 15, 2017

@JanetJackson Awww adorable ❤️ That's what it's all about ❤️ Better then any #1 record !!! Beautiful Precious Little Boy !!!! ❤️ — Barbara Lechman🇨🇦 (@b_lechman) April 15, 2017