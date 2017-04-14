Gwyneth Paltrow has tried to get us onboard with all sorts of funky products via her website and newsletter Goop, from vaginal eggs to mold-resistant shower heads. And per usual, the brand’s latest must-buy leaves us scratching our heads.

This week, Goop debuted a signature perfume and candle fragrance meant to smell like shiso. But before we dish out $165 per bottle on the Goop website, we want to know what shiso is, and what it smells like.