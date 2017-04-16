Get Your Keychains Ready: The Original Tamagotchi Is Back

It's official: 2017 is the year the '90s came full circle. Just like chokers, crop tops and platform sandals, the original Tamagotchi, a '90s kid staple, is back on the market. Bandai, the Japan-based toy company responsible for the pocket pet craze, this year released on Amazon Japan a game modeled after the original Tamagotchi (the one with the basic, green-tinted LCD display), but people in the U.S. are just catching on now.

The Tamagotchi is back!! (But, only in Japan for now) pic.twitter.com/DC1sAJxhy8 — UberFacts (@UberFacts) April 11, 2017

They're bringing #tamagotchi back because millenials can't afford to have real children. — Jen Lap (@jennifer_lap) April 12, 2017

I'm ready to be a better tamagotchi mom 😊 https://t.co/BXnuFh2v1a — Alisön (@Ballncheenoes) April 12, 2017

All these kids about to learn real heartbreak when they come home to their dead tamagotchi. pic.twitter.com/9lV8wj97au April 13, 2017

Bandai first debuted its pixelated pet game in Japan in 1996, and in the U.S. in 1997. From then on, kids, teenagers and, let's be honest, a few easily distracted adults, would eagerly wait for their Tamagotchi eggs to hatch into a pet made of the most basic digital graphics (read: literal pixels). Users had to feed their pet, play with it and pick up its poop with the help of three tiny rubber buttons. And if anyone slacked in their parenting responsibilities, their digital darling would eventually die.

RT if you had a Tamagotchi! pic.twitter.com/RBcunL4zoa — The 90s Life (@The90sLife) April 13, 2017

