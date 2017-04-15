Google Searches For 'World War 3' And 'Trump War' Hit All Time High

More people are using Google to look up the phrase “World War 3” than ever before, the online giant has revealed.
Searches for the terms “Trump War” and “Nuclear War” have also soared during the past few weeks as global concern appears to rise over Syria, North Korea and Afghanistan.
Google began tracking enquiries on its search engine in 2004. The graph below demonstrates how the above mentioned phrases have fared since then:
Other popular searches include “Syria World War 3,” “Going To War” and “Russia US War.”
The escalation in war-related searches comes just weeks after President Donald Trump took office, and follows several developments in American foreign policy.
On April 6, the U.S. launched 59 missiles toward a Syrian airfield in response to a chemical attack that Syrian President Bashar Assad allegedly ordered. Two days later, a Navy strike group moved toward the Korean peninsula, reportedly over concerns over North Korea’s weapons program.
On Thursday, Trump ordered the dropping of America’s biggest non-nuclear bomb (dubbed “the mother of all bombs”) in Afghanistan to combat the self-styled Islamic State terror network.