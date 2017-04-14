Little Girl Stops Crying When She Hears Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On'

Little Brilynn hears the opening bars to the soul singer's 1973 track "Let's Get It On" and immediately stops crying. Even more adorably, she then begins bopping away to the tune:

Dees, from Highlands in Texas, said Brilynn first indicated she was a fan of the song after hearing it on a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup commercial. " It just happened to catch her attention a few times , and the more it came on the TV the more she loved it," Dees told TODAY.

The youngster's mom, Katherine Dees, shared the clip to Facebook on Tuesday. The footage shows her elder daughter, 11-year-old Kayden, comforting her little sister before the music comes on.

Dees said she wasn't sure why the song struck such a chord with her daughter, but revealed it was sometimes even enough to raise her from a deep sleep.

"She loves music in general and will twirl around to any music," the mom told The Huffington Post via email on Friday. "But this one is definitely her favorite. We always have music playing in the house so I'm sure that has contributed to her love for the art."

Dees was "surprised and a little overwhelmed" at how popular the video had become ― but said she was "so glad" her girl had brought "so many smiles" to people worldwide.

"It's nice to see a 'feel good' story sometimes with all of the crazy scary bad things going on in the world," Dees said. "But it's definitely even cooler that it's my baby's video that is bringing smiles to people's faces."

Check out Brilynn's reaction to the song above, and remember Gaye's musical genius below: