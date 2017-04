Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe is back from her wonderful Brazil baecation.

The 5FM radio presenter and actress is the main star of the pictures looking carefree and relaxed. Every now and then her bae steps out from behind the camera to join her in the images. And they look like they are completely in love and having the most fun.

Thabethe and her significant other looked like they were having so much fun, we just had to share it.