Brendon Naidoo Released On R60k Bail

Businessman and DJ Zinhle's boyfriend, Brendon Naidoo, has been granted bail by Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

Naidoo, who was arrested on 8 April, faces five charges of fraud.

He was released on R60,000 bail.

Spokesperson for Sandton Police Station, David Mothapo, said Naidoo was arrested after two people reported cases to the station.

"There were three other cases reported last year in August. On March 31, another case was opened against him," said Mothapo.

Naidoo was ordered to report to Sandton Police Station between 6am and 6pm twice a week.

Naidoo shot to fame last year after her relationship with house music DJ and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle, was made public.

His next appearance is May 5.