It's Lorna Maseko's Season And She Plans To Soar Higher

Lorna Maseko may be the latest star to bag her own TV show, but she is not done yet.

Her new show, The Hostess with Lorna, is making waves and we love it.

In an interview with HuffPost SA, Maseko said she has always had a passion for food.

"I have always been excited about food. It's just a pity that I could not eat as much as I wanted as a ballet dancer, but when I was asked to be a contestant for Celebrity MasterChef, I rekindled my love for food and how much I find being in the kitchen and trying our new recipes therapeutic," said Maseko.

She said it was a blessing for to be able to have a show that allows her to delve into things that she has always enjoyed.

Asked what inspiration she wanted women to draw from the show, Maseko said: "I think it starts with finding your passion, what ignites you and gets you going. My story is about discovering who you are and going after it. When I started my company, I initially thought I wanted to teach pilates because I was, at the time, a ballet dancer and wanted to align the two, only to realise later that I'm quite entrepreneurial".

She was born and grew up in Alexandra township. Maseko became the first black professional ballet dancer in South Africa.

Her advice to young girls looking up to her?

"Find your passion as soon as possible and work hard towards your dream. You need to get to a point where you say despite the political and economic circumstances in the country, you need to stay in one mind about the things that you want to achieve. It's easy to fall a victim of your circumstances."

Maseko pressed on about working hard.

"I was not always this hardworking person, but because I'm a true believer in hard work, I know it always pays off," said Maseko. "Through the years of being a ballet dancer I realised that I was not going to be successful simply because of the colour of my skin, but by putting in the work and the hours. It might be a cliché in 2017, but hard work always pays off," Maseko added.

Maseko left ballet to pursue a career on TV in 2007. She opened her own restaurant, The Bread Basket, in Morningside, Sandton earlier this year.

She said a cookbook was also in the pipeline, along with "napkins, tablecloths and some sexy aprons to name but a few".

Maseko said she had plans to open up another restaurant in the next year.

In 2013 Maseko was part of the judging panel for the dance competition, So You Think You Can Dance. In 2016, she hosted the first season of Top Chef South Africa, a reality competition series on SABC 3.

She is also one of the presenters of lifestyle magazine show, Top Billing.

Maseko's show airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm on SABC 3.