Protesters Call For SA To Fall

A group of about 50 protestors took to the streets in Cape Town on Saturday calling for South Africa to fall. Led by controversial pastor Xola Skosana, the protestors walked from Gugulethu to Khayelitsha called for an end to "the colonial construct" that is South Africa, The Times reported on Tuesday.

The protestors chose that route, reportedly to highlight that townships were "breeding grounds for black pain".

Skozana rose to prominence in 2010 when he claimed that Jesus Christ was HIV positive.

According to The Times, the group's stance includes being against the flag, Constitution and the national anthem, as well as Parliament and the electoral system. The marchers reportedly said land was the central issue.

One of the protestors, Andreas Mphunga, told The Times: "It is part of white psychology that says‚ 'if we put people together in one place‚ all hell will break loose'. Even social housing is built in those same areas‚ far away from all resources."

He reportedly pointed out that Hendrik Verwoerd, the architect of apartheid, was a psychology professor who used his experience to oppress black South Africans.

Protesters also highlighted fears that Chinese involvement in Africa meant Asian imperialism.

Another protester told The Times: "The enemy is assimilated and it is harder to know who is who when we are oppressed by the black bourgeoisie."