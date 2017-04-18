All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Refi Sings Flies The South African Flag High At Coachella

    She was joined on stage by her Grammy award-winning father, LeboM, and German composer and record producer Hans Zimmer.

    18/04/2017 11:49 SAST | Updated 56 minutes ago
    RefiSings/Instagram

    Durban-born singer and songwriter, Refi Sings, has gotten the world to sit up and take notice of her and she has only just begun.

    At the weekend, the 23-year-old became the youngest South African artist to perform at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in the United States.

    Refi Sings performed on the festival's opening night with German composer and record producer Hans Zimmer and her father, Grammy-winning producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake.

    Morake, "Lion King" producer, took to Twitter to share how proud he was of his daughter, saying she was born ready for the big stage.

    Refi Sings said she was honoured to have shared the stage with renowned artists.

    Fans also took to social media to congratulate the 7evenDAYS hitmaker on her performance at the festival, which draws crowds from across the U.S.

    Refi Sings is currently on tour in Europe with both Zimmer and her father, which will continue for the next five months.

    You can hear some of Refi Sings' music on her SoundCloud account.

    MORE: Coachella Entertainment Hans Zimmer Lebom Refi Sings