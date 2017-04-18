Refi Sings Flies The South African Flag High At Coachella

Durban-born singer and songwriter, Refi Sings, has gotten the world to sit up and take notice of her and she has only just begun.

At the weekend, the 23-year-old became the youngest South African artist to perform at the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in the United States.

Refi Sings performed on the festival's opening night with German composer and record producer Hans Zimmer and her father, Grammy-winning producer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake.

Morake, "Lion King" producer, took to Twitter to share how proud he was of his daughter, saying she was born ready for the big stage.

With my 3rd born Refi Sings / LIVE at #Coechella2017 #hanszimmerlive2017 ... a father can't be this blessed, totally humbled 🙏🏽🇿🇦🇺🇸🎤🌎 pic.twitter.com/GBmliyG8JM — Lebo M (@iamLEBO_M) April 17, 2017

Refi Sings said she was honoured to have shared the stage with renowned artists.

I was honored to shared the stage with such iconic musicians. I'll carry that for the rest of my life 🙏🏾🌍🇿🇦#Coachella2017 #HansZimmerLive pic.twitter.com/rHmo0AYQyl — #RefiSings (@RefiSings) April 17, 2017

Fans also took to social media to congratulate the 7evenDAYS hitmaker on her performance at the festival, which draws crowds from across the U.S.

Watching the homegirl @RefiSings with Hans Zimmer on the Coachella stage. She Is Killing It!!!!! — M.O.M (@JKNYCE) April 17, 2017

The world finally gets to hear the original #LionKing himself, @iamLEBO_M, with a helping hand from @RefiSings HansZimmerLive #Coachella — Frank (@vfxdammerung) April 17, 2017

Refi Sings is currently on tour in Europe with both Zimmer and her father, which will continue for the next five months.

The journey begins 💚 5 month tour with my papa @lebo_m_lion and the baddest in the game ✨ here's to #2017 #hanszimmerlive A post shared by @RefiSings (@refi_sings) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

You can hear some of Refi Sings' music on her SoundCloud account.