Suspended Top Cops Cost SA Millions

Suspended National Police Commissioner; Riah Phiyega during the Claassen Commission of Inquiry on June 01, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. During the inquiry into her fitness to hold office, Phiyega was told her decision not to testify or call witness in her defence will come back to haunt her.

Cops who have been suspended are raking in millions in some cases as they are allowed to hold on to their salaries while on suspension, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Many are "hanging on come what may" until they retire and can then rake in pension benefits, according to the report.

Suspended national police commissioner, Riah Phiyega, and crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli have reportedly cost the country R15 million combined in salaries and other benefits since their suspensions.

Phiyega was suspended in 2015 on full pay, pending an investigation into her conduct. A commission of inquiry into the Marikana Massacre recommended a board of inquiry into her conduct, which found her unfit to hold office in January.

Mdluli, meanwhile, has reportedly been on suspension for six years and faces charges of murder, assault and kidnapping. According to The Times, Mdluli is eligible for retirement later this year, while Phiyega's contract ends in July.

Newly-appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula told the paper that he planned to put an end to this.

"We have explained this [the ending of acting positions] to top management. There are challenges. The Phiyega matter is one. Phiyega's contract comes to an end and we know the issues around that.

"But I say this: before the end of the year all vacancies will be filled so we don't have acting posts," Mbalula reportedly said.