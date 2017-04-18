The Quickest Beef And Mushroom Pie Yet

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Beef and mushroom pie recipe

Prep Time: 10 min

Baking time: 40 minutes

Oven temp: 180°C

Ingredients:

500g tenderized steak, cubed

30 ml flour

30 ml olive oil

1 onion sliced

2 gloves garlic, crushed

240g mushrooms, halved

250ml red wine or beef stock

30 ml Worcestershire sauce

1 ready made puff pastry

1 egg, beaten

Instructions:

1. Lightly dust the steak with flour and brown over a high heat in half the oil.

2. Reduce the heat and fry the onion and garlic with the meat, adding more oil, if necessary. Add the mushrooms, red wine and Worcestershire sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.

3. In the meantime, roll out the pastry to the size of the pie dish.

4. Spoon the mixture into the dish and cover the pie with the pastry, pressing down around the edges to seal. Make a hole in the middle of the pie.

4. Brush with the beaten egg and bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Serve with a salad.