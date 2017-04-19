The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) has learnt today that one of its research staff wrote the article submitted to Huffington Post South Africa and printed by them under the pseudonym of Shelley Garland, entitled Could It Be Time To Deny White Men The Franchise.

The CDE had absolutely no knowledge of this article and had nothing to do with it.

This was done by an individual and not in our name.

This kind of activity contradicts everything we stand for, is completely contrary to CDE's media policy and our ethos as an organisation.

We have spent the past 22 years committed to promoting facts in public discourse and will not be party to any undermining of the integrity of media institutions.

He has offered his resignation and we have accepted it with immediate effect.