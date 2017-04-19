Be The Star Of The Braai With These Pork Ribs

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Pork ribs recipe

Prep Time: 15 min

Baking time: 30 minutes

Oven temp: 180°C

Ingredients:

150ml tomato sauce

75ml chutney

75ml honey or golden syrup

Good pinch of paprika

½ teaspoon of salt and pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Soya sauce

2 teaspoons granular mustard

50ml vinegar

50ml apricot jam

4 tablespoons brown sugar

1 chili chopped fine

Pre-cooked pork ribs (1kg)

Instructions:

1. Put everything into a sauce pan over a low heat and stir until steams comes off the top.

2. Remove from the heat and allow to cool down.

3. Pour over the ribs and leave to marinate for at least 2 hours.

4. Braai or bake them until the edges begin to blacken and the meat is pulling away form the bone. You can baste them while they are cooking if you want to.