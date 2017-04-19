All Sections
    Be The Star Of The Braai With These Pork Ribs

    A delicious crowd-pleaser.

    19/04/2017 09:31 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see how this is made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Pork ribs recipe

    Prep Time: 15 min

    Baking time: 30 minutes

    Oven temp: 180°C

    Ingredients:

    150ml tomato sauce

    75ml chutney

    75ml honey or golden syrup

    Good pinch of paprika

    ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper

    1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

    1 tablespoon Soya sauce

    2 teaspoons granular mustard

    50ml vinegar

    50ml apricot jam

    4 tablespoons brown sugar

    1 chili chopped fine

    Pre-cooked pork ribs (1kg)

    Instructions:

    1. Put everything into a sauce pan over a low heat and stir until steams comes off the top.

    2. Remove from the heat and allow to cool down.

    3. Pour over the ribs and leave to marinate for at least 2 hours.

    4. Braai or bake them until the edges begin to blacken and the meat is pulling away form the bone. You can baste them while they are cooking if you want to.

