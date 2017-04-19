Indian Leaders To Meet SABC To Save Lotus FM

Indian religious and community leaders hopes to meet the new SABC board to convince it to exempt Lotus FM from the 90/10 local music policy, according to Business Day.

The policy was implemented by former Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Based in Durban, the 33-year-old station has reportedly lost millions of Rands in revenue since the policy was implemented.

Business Day quoted Ashwin Trikamjee, president of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and chairperson of the Save Our Lotus FM group, who said there were concerns that the station might close down if the decline in revenue was not stopped.

Lotus FM has reportedly lost 130 000 listeners in the first four months after the policy came into effect.

"We have heard that now the station has lost more than 40% of its listenership to other stations. It is continuing to lose advertising revenue. We are worried about the station's affairs and we cannot fold our arms and do nothing," Trikamjee reportedly said.

Motsoeneng is due to hold a press conference on Wednesday about a range of issues, including his 90/10 decree.

The new board had reportedly met with various radio stations in an effort to engage them on the impact of the rule.

"We are not diverting from local content. We are just pushing for a more structured approach," SABC interim board member Krish Naidoo told Timeslive.