Lungi Naidoo Talks Life As A Woman In A Male Dominated Industry

Singer and songwriter Lungi Naidoo says as a woman in a male-dominated music industry, she's had to fight for her place.

Naidoo, who recently launched her dance album "Black Diamond" on which she worked with world-renowned DJ Black Coffee, said women have to decide what their goals are and stand their ground.

Naidoo said her switch from (only) the RnB genre to house music was inspired by her fear of remaining stagnant.

"I was not growing as both singer and songwriter. I am loving this dance genre. I didn't think I would, but I am loving and enjoying it," she told HuffPost SA.

She said although her publicised break-up from singer and actor, Brian Themba, had a negative effect on her career, she managed to move on and is over it.

Naidoo said music chose her rather than the other way round.

"I did not get into music. I was born to do this. Music got me and for me it goes beyond music. I feel that God chose me to make a difference. I run a non-profit organisation through which I work with so many young girls. I feel that this is the field that God's given me for me to be happy. My message to many young girls out there is that if I can do it, so can you," said Naidoo.

She was born in Kwa-Dukuza (known formerly as Stanger) in KwaZulu-Natal to a Zulu mother and an Indian father.

Naidoo said when she left KwaZulu-Natal after matriculating, all she wanted in life was to go to Johannesburg and follow in the footsteps of Brenda Fassie.

"Brenda was my idol. I loved her character and I just wanted to be like her," said Naidoo.

She said working as a backing vocalist for the late Lebo Mathosa schooled her on the industry.

"Lebo's split personality was, for me, the most amazing. She would get on stage and be the diva we all knew and loved, but off stage she was this calm and humble person. I learned a lot from her," said Naidoo.

She said one of the biggest highlights of her career so far was working with Black Coffee as well as writing the official freedom song in celebration of 20 years of freedom.

"The song was called An Ideal and I got to work with about 20 artists on it. It was beautiful," she said.

Naidoo said people can look forward to her new single, Kiss Madolo.

"It's on a lighter note and it celebrates beautiful things," she said.

Her album is available at music stores nationwide.