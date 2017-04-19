Malema: Let ANC MPs Vote In Secret

Julius Malema, the firebrand leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) looks on before addressing his supporters during his campaign, ahead of the August 3 local government elections, in Etwatwa, a township near Benoni, South Africa. July 27,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has argued in court papers that the ANC is divided over the question of whether President Jacob Zuma should remain president, Business Day reported on Wednesday.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema says there should be a secret ballot when Parliament votes in a vote of no confidence in the president.

The EFF and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) reportedly filed papers in support of the United Democratic Movement (UDM)'s application to the Constitutional Court this week. The UDM wants the Court to order Parliament to let MPs vote in a secret ballot.

According to The Times, Malema told the court in papers that a secret ballot was held in 2008 when former president Kgalema Motlanthe was elected, because the election was contested when the DA put forward their own candidate, Joe Seremane.

He said that the ANC had not opposed holding a secret ballot then, and implied that there is no reason why it should oppose it now.

Malema reportedly told the Court about a Facebook post by MP Makhosi Khoza as evidence of the divisions in the governing party. Khoza warned against the politics of patronage and decried the tendency in the ANC.

"Many ANC members of Parliament that I have spoken to have said to me that they would like the matter to be dealt with on a secret ballot basis in order to express their opinions clearly," Malema reportedly said.