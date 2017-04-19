Serena Williams Is 20 Weeks Pregnant

On Wednesday, Front Page Editor of The Huffington Post, Philip Lewis, tweeted that 23 Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams was pregnant.

Lewis posted a screenshot of Williams taking a photograph of her profile with the caption "20 weeks."

Serena Williams is pregnant! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PEYNC4NiEV — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 19, 2017

The news that the tennis superstar, 35, had won the Australia Open while pregnant amazed fans.

That moment when you realize a fetus won a Grand Slam 😯 https://t.co/l2l6wk23vC — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 19, 2017

While most women are hit with extreme fatigue while in the early stages of their pregnancy.

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won the Australia Open in Jan. but I cant even get out of bed when I'm on my period. Sis is superwoman — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 19, 2017

The athlete took to Snapchat to share a photo of her little bump while wearing a yellow swimsuit on Wednesday. The athlete is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

"It feels good,' she said of the engagement in January, reported The Daily Mail.

"I really haven't thought about it too much, because I wasn't even really gonna think about it until after the tournament.

"So, I just keep saying, 'February, I'll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.' But right now I'm just so focused that this is all I can think about."