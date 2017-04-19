The Latest Somerset Jane Drop Will Fill You With Desire

Inspired by streetwear and timeless shapes, Somerset Jane brings strength to feminine dressing with statement pieces designed in a subtle, yet ever present androgynous tone.

All wrapped up

Wrap yourself up in style this winter. A printed parka from Somerset Jane is set to elevate daywear looks in the chic and sophisticated way that has become this designer's signature.

New Girl

Pink doesn't just have to mean pretty -- it can also mean polished, sophisticated, subtle and standout, all at once. This chic and sweet rendition by Somerset Jane ticks every box.

The Black List

Ever wondered why black is the colour that remains synonymous with the style squad, season after season? The answer is simple: black makes everything look effortless.

Future Now

The statement sleeve continues its reign as the must-have update of the season. Somerset Jane's version proves that local is the new luxury, and the one worth investing in.

Get out

Pyjama style dressing is the trend that dreams are made of -- wear your most relaxed and fluid pieces with the ease that you would at home, resting assured that your style is on point.

Most Wanted

A beautifully designed black dress by Somerset Jane is a piece that you'll buy now and reinvent season after season, ensuring both best-dressed and most-worn status all at once.