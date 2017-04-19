'The Universe Kept Sending Me Hints': How Capetonian Carmen Solomons Became One Hot Model

Carmen Solomons has a mane of curly red hair that is so attention-grabbing it'll make you look twice. Her striking face is filled with so many unique features you'll not easily forget her. And with a mischievous glint in her eye, Solomons is funny, hardworking and not afraid to sit in a coat for hours even though it's 30 degrees out -- a true professional.

This Capetonian model has worked with Usher starring in his music video "Good Kisser", worked with Kylie and Kendall in their PacSun Holiday Collection advert and later modelled for Kylie's latest lip kit drop. With each international campaign and every snap of the camera, Solomons is working towards her dream of one day walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Q: Tell us something most people don't know about you.

A: Most people don't know that two years ago I used to be a secretary in an office. I worked for a doctor and I was his PA.

Q: Did you grow up wanting to become a model?

A: No, but the universe kept on sending me hints. I was discovered about five times when I was younger and agents kept on giving me their cards and telling me I should model. So I just welcomed it into my life and thought, ok, I'll do it, this could be fun.

Q: Who influences you?

A: Chanel Iman. She has a unique look, just like I do so I can relate to her.

Q: We know you've worked with Usher, Drake, Kylie and Kendall, what other big names have you worked with or will be working with?

A: I've worked with Kanye, I booked his clothing line. And I can't say who I will be working with in the future, those projects are still in the pipeline.

Q: What's your favourite Kylie LipKit colour?

A: It's got to be Pumpkin because I am a pumpkin.

Q: Who's your favourite Kardashian/Jenner?

A: Kardashian: Khloe, she's very much like me. She's wild, she speaks her mind. She's out there. (For the) Jenners, it has to be Kendall. She's very sophisticated and well put together, very professional which I really admire, and she takes her work very seriously.

Q: How would you describe your personal style?

A: It depends on my mood. My day-to-day looks are very street style-inspired, but when I go to an event it's really sexy. Comfortable, but still very sexy.

Q: What's your favourite place to visit in Cape Town?

A: It has to be the mountains. I love hiking Table Mountain, Lion's Head and being in nature. I just want to feel the earth when I am back home.

Q: What's your favourite place worldwide?

A: Thailand.

Q: Do you like to shop online?

A: I am the best online shopper! I get to sit in my bed and eat and shop. It is just so convenient, I can sit anywhere and flip through pages and pages of fashion in my own time, and take the time I need to purchase an item I really want.

Q: I'm sure you're travelling a lot more now. What is the one item you can't live without on the road?

A: A good book. Because whenever I have free time I like to broaden my mind.

Q: I know you like to hike, what other workouts do you swear by?

A: I am a big CrossFit fan and I also enjoy yoga and pilates. I like to challenge myself with different workouts.

Rapid fire questions:

Beach or bar? Beach

Morning or night person? Night

Sneakers or heels? Sneakers

Burger or pizza? Burger

Cats or dogs? Dogs

Lipstick or mascara? Mascara

Straight hair or curls? Curls

Coffee or tea? Tea

Shop The Campaign