VUZU Defends Its All-Male Judging Panel On 'The Hustle'

VUZU's reality hip-hop television show, "The Hustle", has been criticised for its absence of women on the judging panel, the Times reported.

Season 2 of the show debuted on Monday night and fans were dazzled by the talent, but dismayed by the lack of gender diversity represented on the judging panel, according to the paper.

The judges are AKA and Khuli Chana and the presenter is Siyabonga "Scoop" Ngwekazi.

Criticism intensified when a female hip-hop hopeful was told on the show by judges that she did not fit "the right image", the paper reported.

In response to the criticism, VUZU says it is sticking with its judging panel, insisting that the panel was selected on merit and not on gender, says the Times.

VUZU's Nondumiso Mabece told the paper that the judges were "selected on the basis of their long and illustrious track records and numerous successes in the hip-hop industry, not on their gender".

VUZU maintains that there is no bias and that viewers can expect "an amazing lineup of female guest judges throughout the season".