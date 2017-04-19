Whatsapp Is Launching a Genius Feature That Will Let You Burn Those Drunken Texts

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to allow users to recall messages sent within five minutes -- offering a way to prevent embarrassment over mistaken or drunken texts, according to an article published in the Daily Telegraph.

The feature will allow users to edit or completely revoke messages that have been sent within five minutes, before the receiver has had a chance to read the messages. The feature is likely to be optional -- with users being able to turn it on and off in settings in a similar way to the "read" and "last online" notifications.

According to WABetaInfo , Whatsapp is currently testing a recall feature, in the beta version of its app, that would let users delete and edit messages, the paper said.

It is unclear at this stage when this feature will be available, but WABetaInfo suggests it could come after Apple releases its next iOS update later this year, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The revoke feature (called now "unsend") should be available very soon, but probably we should wait the next iOS official update before. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 17, 2017

In addition to the unsend feature, WhatsApp is also trialling live messages that let users send information that changes in real-time for a certain period. For example, those trying to find one another on a busy street can send their live location for five minutes until they find one another.